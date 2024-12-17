Peace talks only possible when Russia runs out of resources, Zelenskyy’s top aide claims

On 17 December, Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Lviv that peace talks with Russia will only be possible “when Moscow runs out of resources to continue the war,” according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies regarding future US support for Ukraine.

“I want to reiterate that help only comes to the strong, so we must remain strong. Real negotiations for lasting peace will begin only when the enemy has no resources left to wage war. It means there is a tremendous amount of work ahead,” Yermak claimed.

He reminded the participants of the event that on 24 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the “Victory Plan,” which outlines Ukraine’s stance on the end of the war and provides specific steps for achieving a just peace.

“The situation remains challenging… Our enemy does not seek peace. It seeks capitulation of us and of our allies. If Russia is not forced into a just peace, there will be no peace. Instead, there will be a pause, which Moscow will use to rebuild its strength and continue its offensive,” Yermak concluded.

Earlier, Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Kyiv should not be “forced” into peace talks, emphasizing that “it is the aggressor, not the victim, that should be encouraged and forced” to negotiate.

Sikorski stressed that the division of tasks should ensure that both the US and the EU help Ukraine achieve a stronger negotiating position for potential future talks, where pressure must be applied to Moscow.

