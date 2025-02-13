German Chancellor on US-Russia negotiations: We will never accept a dictated peace

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on Donald Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin on 12 February, emphasized that neither Ukraine nor Europe would support “dictated peace.”

Olaf Scholz’s remarks highlight growing concerns over Donald Trump’s push for immediate US-Russia talks, which could sideline Ukraine and weaken transatlantic unity. Scholz stresses that any resolution must uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and long-term security, requiring continued European and international support.

Scholz said he agrees with Trump’s desire to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. “But at the same time it is absolutely clear that a Russian victory or the collapse of Ukraine would not lead to peace, but the opposite. This would jeopardize peace and stability in Europe, even far beyond Ukraine,” the German chancellor emphasized.

“That is why we must work with our partners to confidently and faithfully represent our interests in the upcoming negotiations. Because they concern us directly,” he added.

Scholz said any peace in Ukraine “must continue in the long term” and ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“That is why we will never support a peace that will be dictated. We will also not accept any solution that would lead to a disconnection between European and American security. This will benefit only one person: Putin,” the chancellor concluded.

Scholz continued, noting that ”it is we Europeans who are supporting Ukraine the most, for as long as necessary and even beyond a possible peace agreement. Nothing about Ukraine without the Ukrainians and nothing about Europe without the Europeans. That is true. We agree on this with all our friends and partners in Europe.”

Scholz argued that any negotiated solution must enable Ukraine to have armed forces that can fend off any renewed Russian attack in the future. The German chancellor acknowledged that this is a considerable challenge, financially, materially and logistically. ”This would exceed Ukraine’s financial capabilities for the foreseeable future. We Europeans and our transatlantic and international partners are needed here.”

The German Chancellor also acknowledged the fact that Europe needs to further increase its defense spending.

On 12 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep concern about potential negotiations that could exclude Ukraine from the peace process. The timing proved prescient, as just hours later Trump announced plans to begin immediate US-Russia negotiations aimed at ending the war.

