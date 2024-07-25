Politico: UK and Germany team up on defense as fears grow Trump might ditch Ukraine

The United Kingdom’s new Labour government is seeking deeper military ties with Germany and France, in part because of fears that a Trump-government in the US will negatively impact European security.
As reported by Politico, the UK and Germany have strong concerns regarding Donald Trump’s intentions vis-à-vis Europe as a whole and Ukraine in particular.
These concerns have increased since Trump has chosen his running mate, J.D. Vance, who repeatedly stresses his opposition to the US writing what he has called “blank checks” to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.
With its new government, the UK has become more enthusiastic about forging deeper defense co-operation with European allies than its Conservative predecessor, and moved quickly to sign a cooperation deal with Germany on Wednesday 24 July. The deal commits both sides to ramp up industrial coordination and joint operations while trailing much more to come.
“These visits send a clear message that European security will be this government’s first foreign and defense priority,” British Defense Minister John Healey said in a statement.
His German counterpart chimed in by saying that “We want to strengthen our arms industry. We want to work more closely together in the development, production and procurement of weapons and ammunition.”
Related:
- Third Patriot system arrives in Ukraine from Germany as Russia intensifies shelling
- Pistorius criticizes limited German defense budget, calls for more funds amid Russian threat
- Germany plans to halve Ukraine aid in 2025, Reuters reports
- Capturing four Ukrainian regions could cost Russia 1.8 million troops, UK army chief says
- Ukraine can use British Storm Shadows inside Russia, new UK Defense Secretary says