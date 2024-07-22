Eng
Third Patriot system arrives in Ukraine from Germany as Russia intensifies shelling

As Russian forces continue to target civilian areas and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Germany and the US for providing another Patriot air-defense system to the country.
22/07/2024
Patriot air defense system
Patriot air defense system. Source: @MJaegerT on X
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the third Patriot system had arrived in Ukraine from Germany.

Ukraine needs Patriot air-defense systems to protect its sky against Russian missiles, as Russia continues shelling civilians and energy infrastructure in different oblasts. 

“We can already say that our air defense has been bolstered. The German “Patriot” system has arrived in Ukraine, and I would like to thank Germany and the United States for this step. We will be able to do more in the skies,” Zelenskyy said in his video address on 21 July.

On 5 July, German Ambassador Martin Jäger announced the delivery of the third Patriot, noting that Ukrainian personnel had completed their training in Germany. 

Before that, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin that Germany will transfer a third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, along with additional IRIS-T units and Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

In April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine requires 25 Patriot air defense systems with 6-8 batteries to protect its airspace from Russian missiles fully. 

