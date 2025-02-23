ISW: Russia amplifies select US statements to create US-Ukraine friction

ISW reports Russian state media and Kremlin officials appear to be leveraging “select statements from US officials” and long-standing Russian narratives to sow discord between Washington and Kyiv and undermine trust in America’s commitment to Ukraine, despite continued US reassurances of support for Ukraine and a fair resolution of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

US President Donald Trump pushes for Moscow-Kyiv peace talks, while trying to secure Ukraine’s minerals without giving any security guarantees. He questions Ukraine’s importance to be present at negotiations, claiming Russia “ has the cards ” because it has “taken a lot of territory,” while the Ukrainian President “has no cards” to negotiate with. Russian propaganda amplifies Trump’s claims.

Ukraine’s Main Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) revealed on 21 February that the Kremlin has instructed Russian state media to intensify narratives aimed at undermining Ukraine’s relationship with Western allies. According to HUR, Russian actors plan to spread false claims about Western betrayal of Ukraine, US disregard for European opinions, Ukrainian government illegitimacy, military losses, and misappropriation of US aid.

The intelligence agency reported that the Kremlin intends to declare “victory” over Ukraine and possibly NATO on 24 February, marking the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

“ISW has recently observed Kremlin officials and prominent voices in the Russian information space amplifying these narratives and other select statements from US officials aimed at sowing discord between Ukraine and its allies,” the think tank says.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) warned that Russian operatives plan to organize paid protests in Ukraine on 24 February 2025 through social media manipulation. The agency urged Ukrainian citizens to remain vigilant against Russian information space manipulation attempts.

Meanwhile, “US officials continue to reiterate their support for Ukraine and a lasting and just resolution of the war,” ISW claims.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on 20 February that recent bilateral meetings with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia aimed to assess Russia’s willingness for genuine peace negotiations and establish communication channels.

On 18 February, Rubio emphasized that any war resolution must be acceptable to all parties involved, including Ukraine, Russia, and US European partners. He also stated on 16 February that President Trump seeks a war conclusion that “protects Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

ISW says US Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg reinforced this position on 15 February, stating that Russia must make territorial concessions during negotiations.

