Trump’s Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow this week, media report

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, is planning to visit Moscow this week for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg and Reuters on 10 March.

The planned Moscow visit comes amid a broader diplomatic push by the Trump administration to pressure Ukraine into a ceasefire allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with planned parallel meetings between Ukrainian officials and Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz taking place in Saudi Arabia.

The Moscow trip would mark Witkoff’s second meeting with the Russian leader, following a visit in mid-February that resulted in the release of American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison for possessing medically prescribed marijuana.

According to sources with direct knowledge who spoke to Axios, Witkoff departed Miami on 10 March for Abu Dhabi, where he is expected to meet with UAE president Mohammed Bin Zayed on 11 March. He will then travel to Doha on evening to join Qatari and Egyptian mediators in negotiations over the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

Following meetings with Qatar’s PM on 12 March, Witkoff plans to travel to Moscow the next day, though the source familiar with the matter noted that the plan could change based on developments in Qatar and Putin’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Secretary Rubio and Adviser Waltz arrived in Jeddah on 10 March for talks with Ukrainian officials. The US State Department said they met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived in Saudi Arabia and met with the crown prince on 10 March, stating that Kyiv’s delegation remains in Jeddah to with with the US team on 11 March.

Trump indicated on 9 March that the US had “big meetings coming up” with Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.

According to US officials who spoke to Reuters, the American delegation planned to use the Saudi meeting in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to “end” the war.

