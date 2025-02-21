German election frontrunner accuses Trump of echoing Putin’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has expressed shock at US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Tagesschau reporting on 21 February. Recently, Trump had essentially blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while the US held talks with Russia behind Ukraine and the EU’s backs.

Pre-election polls show that ahead of Germany’s elections on 23 February, Merz’s CDU/CSU opposition block has maintained around 30% support, nearly double that of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD or its Green coalition partner. The CDU/CSU is followed by the pro-Russian AfD at 20%.

Merz told RBB-Inforadio:

“This is basically a classic reversal of perpetrator and victim,” he said, adding “This is the Russian narrative, as Putin has been presenting it for years, and I am honestly somewhat shocked that Donald Trump has now apparently adopted it himself.”

Merz emphasized that Europe must quickly develop a united strategy.

“It’s important now that Europeans very, very quickly agree on a common strategy on how to deal with this issue,” the Chancellor candidate said.

He added that the EU’s begging for a seat at the negotiating table was not the right approach. “We must now develop our own weight.”

Nuclear protection talks call with France and UK

In light of Trump’s new US administration’s threats to withdraw support from Europe, Merz has called for discussions with France and the United Kingdom regarding nuclear protection.

“We must prepare for the possibility that Donald Trump will no longer unconditionally uphold the mutual defense promise of the NATO treaty,” Merz said on ZDF, according to Tagesschau.

He argued that Europeans need to make greater efforts to defend the continent with their own resources.

No German soldiers in Ukraine

At the same time, Merz does not anticipate German soldiers being deployed to Ukraine to secure a peace agreement.

“This question is not relevant at the moment,” he told ARD and ZDF, Tagesschau says.

The Chancellor candidate added that he could not envision such a scenario, though security guarantees for Ukraine might someday be necessary.

Merz emphasized that priority must first be given to ensuring Ukraine can defend itself against the Russian invasion.

