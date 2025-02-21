Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

German election frontrunner accuses Trump of echoing Putin’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Friedrich Merz, whose party leads in polls ahead of Sunday’s elections, is shocked by Trump blaming Zelenskyy for Russia’s war, and urges the EU to develop a unified strategy.
byYuri Zoria
21/02/2025
2 minute read
german election frontrunner accuses trump echoing putin’s stance russia's war ukraine friedrich merz debating chancellor olaf scholz tv 10 2025 candidate has expressed shock president donald trump's recent statements about
Friedrich Merz debating Chancellor Olaf Scholz on German TV on 10 February 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/Tagesschau
German election frontrunner accuses Trump of echoing Putin’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has expressed shock at US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Tagesschau reporting on 21 February. Recently, Trump had essentially blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while the US held talks with Russia behind Ukraine and the EU’s backs.

Pre-election polls show that ahead of Germany’s elections on 23 February, Merz’s CDU/CSU opposition block has maintained around 30% support, nearly double that of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD or its Green coalition partner. The CDU/CSU is followed by the pro-Russian AfD at 20%.

Merz told RBB-Inforadio:

This is basically a classic reversal of perpetrator and victim,” he said, adding “This is the Russian narrative, as Putin has been presenting it for years, and I am honestly somewhat shocked that Donald Trump has now apparently adopted it himself.”

Merz emphasized that Europe must quickly develop a united strategy.

“It’s important now that Europeans very, very quickly agree on a common strategy on how to deal with this issue,” the Chancellor candidate said.

He added that the EU’s begging for a seat at the negotiating table was not the right approach. “We must now develop our own weight.”

Trump claims Zelenskyy not important to be at negotiations and has “no cards”

Nuclear protection talks call with France and UK

In light of Trump’s new US administration’s threats to withdraw support from Europe, Merz has called for discussions with France and the United Kingdom regarding nuclear protection.

We must prepare for the possibility that Donald Trump will no longer unconditionally uphold the mutual defense promise of the NATO treaty,” Merz said on ZDF, according to Tagesschau.

He argued that Europeans need to make greater efforts to defend the continent with their own resources.

No German soldiers in Ukraine

At the same time, Merz does not anticipate German soldiers being deployed to Ukraine to secure a peace agreement.

“This question is not relevant at the moment,” he told ARD and ZDF, Tagesschau says.

The Chancellor candidate added that he could not envision such a scenario, though security guarantees for Ukraine might someday be necessary.

Merz emphasized that priority must first be given to ensuring Ukraine can defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!