Trump claims Zelenskyy not important to be at negotiations and has “no cards”

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating the Ukrainian leader “has no cards” to negotiate with and questioning his importance at peace meetings.

Trump has been pushing for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, concerns persist that this could pressure Ukraine into territorial concessions while enabling the US to pursue access to Ukraine’s mineral resources as compensation for aid. Under Trump, US support for Kyiv appears to be shifting, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox Radio cited by Sky News, Trump said he “doesn’t think he’s [Zelenskyy] very important to be at meetings” despite the fact the peace talks pushed by Trump concern Ukraine’s future.

“I‘ve been watching for years, and I’ve been watching him negotiate with no cards. He has no cards. And you get sick of it. You just get sick of it. And I’ve had it,” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump stated that Russia “has the cards” in Ukraine peace talks due to its control over “a lot of territory.”

Speaking to Fox Radio, the US President added:

“He’s been at a meeting for three years, and nothing got done. So, I don’t think it’s very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you. He makes it very hard to make deals.”

Trump has faced criticism for excluding Europe and Ukraine from talks with Moscow on 18 February, raising concerns that the US might pressure Kyiv into making concessions to reach a deal with Russia.

In the same interview, Trump dismissed warnings from other Western leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin lacks “appetite” for peace.

“He doesn’t have to make a deal. Because if he wanted, he would get the whole country,” said Trump repeating another Russian propaganda talking point.

Trump claims credit for Russia coming to negotiating table

In further comments from the Fox Radio interview, Trump criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming they have “done nothing” to end the war in Ukraine.

While calling Macron a “good friend” and Starmer a “nice guy,” Trump asserted that Russia has only come to the negotiating table “because of me,” Sky News says. Both the French president and British PM are scheduled to visit Trump in Washington next week.

Zelenskyy and European leaders emphasize Ukraine’s role in peace process

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has reiterated his “absolutely clear” desire for Ukraine and Europe to participate in any peace talks with Russia.

“We must be absolutely clear: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe,” Zelenskyy stated on X.

The Ukrainian president reiterated the need for security guarantees before any negotiations begin.

“A decision must be in place before any potential negotiations begin – and Europe must be at the table. What we need is peace – just and lasting peace, not just a temporary ceasefire.”

Related: