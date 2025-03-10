AP: France to lead 30-nation talks on international security force for Ukraine

Military representatives from over 30 countries will participate in talks in Paris in March to discuss the formation of an international security force for Ukraine, AP reports, citing a French military official.

France has initiated a series of meetings to bolster support for Ukraine. This is driven by a strategic shift towards greater European autonomy in security matters after the US has paused its military aid to Kyiv. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes that Europe must assert its strategic autonomy, particularly as US support becomes less reliable.

According to the official, the proposed force aims to deter Russia from launching a new offensive should a ceasefire take effect in Ukraine.

The discussions will also include countries from Asia and Oceania, which will join remotely, the official added.

He emphasized that the broad international participation underscores how extensively France and the UK—jointly working on plans for a peacekeeping force—are seeking to involve nations capable and willing to support Ukraine’s defense in the event of a ceasefire.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the French official stated that under the proposed plan, the international peacekeeping force could be equipped with heavy weaponry, maintain stockpiles of arms, and be deployed within hours or days to assist in Ukraine’s defense against a Russian attack.

Earlier, Macron warned that the US withdrawal from supporting Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences not only for Kyiv but also for global security. He claimed that without intervention, Russian President Vladimir Putin might advance to other states in Europe.

The French president also expressed concern about Trump’s apparent eagerness to reach a ceasefire with Putin. Macron argued that any peace agreement lacking security guarantees for Ukraine would severely undermine American global influence.

