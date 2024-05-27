Syrskyi: France to send military instructors to Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that France will send military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.

According to the report, Syrskyi and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu signed the relevant agreements during an online meeting, which was also attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“I have already signed documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers soon and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel,” Syrskyi said in the post.

He welcomed France’s initiative to send instructors to Ukraine and expressed hope that France’s determination would encourage other partners to join this project.

Syrskyi thanked Lecornu for “the friendly support of the French people and the military and economic assistance to Ukraine in repelling Russian military aggression.”

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of European states sending troops to Ukraine but warned that there was no consensus at this stage, as the allies agreed to make more efforts to deliver ammunition faster.

Macron’s statement prompted a series of responses from allies, who announced that they had no intention of sending their soldiers to Ukraine. On 4 March, French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière said that the possibility of deploying troops in Ukraine would depend on each partner country individually “if anyone decides to do so.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on 8 March as not ruling out the possible presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

