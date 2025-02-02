Trump’s envoy Kellogg pushes for Ukrainian elections in 2025 after potential ceasefire

The United States wants Ukraine to conduct elections, possibly by year’s end, particularly if Kyiv reaches a truce with Russia in the coming months, according to President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian law bans presidential and parliamentary elections during martial law, extending President Zelenskyy’s tenure beyond its planned 2024 end until parliament lifts the restrictions. As the war against Russia enters its third year, his potential main rival, ex-president Poroshenko, also warns against holding elections in wartime. Kellogg’s call for elections in Ukraine echoes Russian President Putin’s claim that Zelenskyy’s presidency is illegitimate and he should be replaced.

In an interview with Reuters, Keith Kellogg emphasized the importance of allegedly maintaining democratic processes during wartime.

“Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so,” Kellogg said, not naming any country that held an election while being invaded. “I think it is good for democracy. That’s the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running.”

According to two people familiar with Trump administration discussions and a former US official briefed on the election proposal, White House officials are considering pushing Ukraine to agree to elections as part of an initial truce with Russia. Officials are also debating whether to seek a ceasefire before attempting longer-term peace negotiations, Reuters says.

Kyiv’s response

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated openness to holding elections this year if combat ends and robust security guarantees are established to prevent renewed Russian hostilities. However, a senior adviser to Kyiv and a Ukrainian government source told Reuters the Trump administration has not formally requested Ukraine hold presidential elections by year’s end.

Previous discussions

Reuters reports that Washington raised the elections issue with senior Zelenskyy administration officials in 2023 and 2024 during the Biden presidency. According to two former senior US officials, State Department and White House officials emphasized elections’ importance for maintaining international and democratic norms.

Kyiv officials expressed concerns in recent conversations with Biden administration representatives, citing risks of political division and potential Russian influence campaigns, the former US officials said.

Russian demand

Putin has baselessly questioned Zelenskyy’s legitimacy due to the absence of a renewed electoral mandate, claiming the Ukrainian president lacks legal authority to sign binding peace agreements. A Ukrainian government source described this as “setting a trap,” implying Putin could later dismiss any agreements if Ukraine refrains from holding elections.

If Trump pressures Zelenskyy to hold elections, Washington would be reinforcing Putin’s recent claims questioning the Ukrainian leader’s legitimacy, a former Western official told Reuters.

Ukrainian opposition view

Former President and current MP Petro Poroshenko, seen as President Zelenskyy’s main potential challenger, has strongly opposed holding elections under martial law.

“Elections in Ukraine right now would be the death of unity. Elections are always a competition, which contradicts unity. Any democracy knows this,” Poroshenko stated.

He warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be the sole winner of such elections, as Moscow has already prepared a disinformation campaign and internal destabilization efforts to exploit Ukraine’s electoral process.

“We cannot allow this to happen,” he emphasized.

Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine’s priority must be winning the war rather than engaging in political competition. Addressing speculation about his own potential candidacy, he dismissed current electoral ambitions, instead expressing a long-term vision for Ukraine’s future in the EU.

“I dream of winning elections – elections where I become a candidate for the European Parliament on behalf of Ukraine, when Ukraine is a member of the European Union,” he said. “We can talk about other elections in the future.”

