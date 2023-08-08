Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian occupiers abduct Crimean Tatar, his wife, and children

byOlena Mukhina
08/08/2023
The image shows Asan Zekeriaiev. Source: Crimean Solidarity
In occupied Crimea, Russian security forces have abducted 30-year-old Crimean Tatar Asan Zekeriaiev in Staryi Krym after conducting a search in his house, says Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov.

Chubarov notes that Zekeriaiev is married and has two children. During the search, he was alone at home and only managed to send an SMS message that unknown persons stormed into his house.

According to the Crimean Solidarity human rights movement, Zekeriaiev’s relatives have already filed a police report into his abduction.

Later, Russian security forces detained his wife – Emine Zekeriaieva, 25, and their children, after she called lawyer Lilia Hemedzhy to start cooperation in searching for her husband from the home of her parents.

“Currently, Asan and his wife have been taken, according to relatives, to Simferopol. We are going there. I was not allowed to participate in the investigation – without any explanations. We have submitted a complaint about this incident to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Crimea,” lawyer Edem Semedliaiev says.

