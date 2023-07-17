A section of the Crimean bridge fell down after a night strike

Photo via subsribers of the Russian Telegram Channel Baza

Serhiy Aksionov, the so-called “head” of Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation, said that an “extraordinary event” had occurred on the Crimean bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. Therefore, car traffic on the bridge was stopped. He also claimed that the railway connection by the bridge would resume its work at 9 am.



Russian Telegram channel Baza reports that at least one section of the bridge fell, and at least two people died. According to another Russian telegram channel Astra, locals heard two explosions before the section of the bridge fell.

So far, Russian authorities haven’t officially spoken about the cause of the damage.



Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda writes that the attack on the bridge was a special operation of Ukraine’s Security Service and naval forces, referring to its sources. It also writes that Ukrainians used sea drones for the attack.

In a comment to Suspilne, the representative of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, noted that the Intelligence does not comment on the incident. He also named the bridge “unnecessary construction”:



“Now the whole world sees many kilometers of traffic jams and violations of bridge structures. As for additional comments on the reasons for this, we do not comment. We can only quote the words of the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, that ‘the Crimean bridge is the unnecessary construction there.’“

Tags: Crimean bridge explosion