Russia allegedly shots down one of its $50 million Su-30SM fighters while intercepting Ukrainian attacks in Crimea

On the night of 17 October, Russian air defenses in temporarily occupied Crimea accidentally downed one of their own Su-30SM fighter jet, according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy. Details of the incident are still being collected, as per Apostroph.

Russian aircraft based near Ukraine is capable of carrying guided bombs. In 2025, Russia announced plans to produce 75,000 aerial bombs equipped with glide and correction modules, which turn a standard unguided bomb into a precision-guided munition with an extended range. The new number represents Moscow’s plans for a 50% increase in guided bombs production output.

These fighters can carry up to 8 tons of bombs and missiles and have a combat radius of up to 1,500 km.

Friendly-fire mishap: Russians against themselves

“They were intercepting Ukrainian attacks, and as a result, today they shot down their own aircraft over Crimea,” said Pletenchuk.

Despite active Russian countermeasures, Ukrainian Navy strikes hit their targets.

Hvardiiske. Ukraine continues its deep strike campaign against Russia's and Russian-controlled fuel infrastructure, which has intensified since August . After targeting two oil refineries in Russia yesterday, today's attacks focused on occupied Crimea in

“The Russians will have less fuel because another oil depot caught fire today. We hope our operations in Crimea continue at this pace,” he added.

Radio intercepts confirm the crash

Ukrainian Navy intelligence intercepted communications confirming the aircraft’s engines caught fire and the crew ejected. The jet involved was a Russian Su-30SM, valued at $50 million.

“The enemy aircraft was operating in the northwestern part of temporarily occupied Crimea. The plane likely crashed due to unknown reasons. It is possible the Russians shot down their own multirole fighter while repelling a UAV attack with air defense systems,” the Ukrainian Navy reported.

The aircraft has been used extensively in the war against Ukraine, including for the launch of Kh-31P and Kh-58 anti-radiation missiles aimed at suppressing Ukrainian air defenses.