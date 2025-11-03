Three Russian radars down in one night in occupied Crimea—Ukraine ramps up precision strikes on Russian air defense assets (video)

Ukrainian military intelligence struck several Russian radar installations in occupied Crimea overnight on 2 November, targeting components of Russian air defense. The operation hit a radar from the S-400 system, its power generator, and two additional radar systems located at a Russian airfield, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) says.
HUR strikes S-400 radar and airfield systems
HUR shared exclusive video footage showing the destruction of the Russian air defense assets, and reported that the strike was carried out by the Department of Active Operations during the night of 1 to 2 November.
The targeted site was a control point of a Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile battalion, which was on active combat duty. According to HUR, the attack destroyed a Russian 92N6E multifunctional radar and the autonomous power supply equipment—a generator vehicle—of the S-400 command post. These components were identified as being in service at the combat position of the S-400 system in occupied Crimea.
Surveillance and airfield radars also destroyed
HUR added that the operation also successfully struck two additional radar systems used by the Russian occupation army. These were the AORL-1AC airfield surveillance radar and the P-18 Terek circular surveillance radar.
Ongoing campaign against Russian air defenses
Over the past month, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and armed forces have destroyed a series of high-value Russian radar and missile systems across occupied regions and inside Russia.
- Days ago, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported the destruction of the Russian Buk‑M3 launcher and Nebo‑U radar in Rostov Oblast, Russia.
- In late October, HUR's unit Prymary destroyed two Russian Podlet radars, a SAM S-300V's launcher in Donetsk Oblast
- Earlier in October, the Ghosts hit three radar stations in occupied Crimea — a 96L6 from the S-400 Triumf system, a P-18 Terek, and a 55Zh6U Nebo-U.
- HUR drones destroyed two more radars — a Nebo-SVU and a Buk-M3 launcher — in southern Ukraine.
- In a separate strike, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted another Buk-M3 launcher at an undisclosed location in occupied territory.
- HUR also struck a Valdai radar site in Crimea
- The army also hit a Garmon radar with an Iskander transporter-loader vehicle in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
