Three Russian radars down in one night in occupied Crimea—Ukraine ramps up precision strikes on Russian air defense assets (video)

Ukrainian military intelligence struck several Russian radar installations in occupied Crimea overnight on 2 November, targeting components of Russian air defense. The operation hit a radar from the S-400 system, its power generator, and two additional radar systems located at a Russian airfield, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) says.

Ukraine is systematically targeting Russian air defense positions in occupied Crimea to support long-range drone strikes and expand the operational range of its aircraft closer to the front.

HUR strikes S-400 radar and airfield systems

HUR shared exclusive video footage showing the destruction of the Russian air defense assets, and reported that the strike was carried out by the Department of Active Operations during the night of 1 to 2 November.

The targeted site was a control point of a Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile battalion, which was on active combat duty. According to HUR, the attack destroyed a Russian 92N6E multifunctional radar and the autonomous power supply equipment—a generator vehicle—of the S-400 command post. These components were identified as being in service at the combat position of the S-400 system in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine hit a 92N6E radar from the S-400 system, the power supply unit of its command post in occupied Crimea.



Two more air defense assets, the AORL-1AC airfield radar and the P-18 Terek surveillance radar, were struck the same night.https://t.co/UCuMBEul9a

📹 HUR pic.twitter.com/e7yZIwalcR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 3, 2025

Surveillance and airfield radars also destroyed

HUR added that the operation also successfully struck two additional radar systems used by the Russian occupation army. These were the AORL-1AC airfield surveillance radar and the P-18 Terek circular surveillance radar.

Ongoing campaign against Russian air defenses

Over the past month, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and armed forces have destroyed a series of high-value Russian radar and missile systems across occupied regions and inside Russia.