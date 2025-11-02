Ukrainian drones strike five Russian and Russian-controlled substations in response to attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid

Ukrainian drone forces (SBS) struck five power substations overnight on 1–2 November in Russian territory and occupied Ukrainian areas, disabling over 5000 MVA of energy infrastructure, the SBS commander reported.

The strikes formed part of a broader pattern of retaliatory action after continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid. As Russia continues its terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure ahead of winter—seeking to deprive them of electricity and heating—Ukraine responds with occasional strikes on power substations in Russia and Russian-occupied territory.

Five substations hit in Russia and occupied territory, "Madyar" says

Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces Robert “Madyar” Brovdi wrote on 2 November that five substations were struck out of eight targeted, including one in coordination with Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. He specified that the total affected capacity was 5066 MVA.

“Reflections of blackout: 5 out of 8,” he wrote, describing the strike as involving substations rated at 500 kV and above.

Brovdi stated that the attack was carried out by the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, formed from the former 14th SBS regiment.

Lipetsk strikes

One of the independently confirmed targets was the 500 kV Lipetskaya substation in Gryazi, Lipetsk Oblast. Ukrainian Telgram channel Supernova+ identifyed the site as a critical energy hub for central Russia’s power network. It connects major 500 kV transmission lines and supplies regional industry, including the NLMK steel plant.

Exilenova+ and Russian news Telegram channel Astra initially reported a possible hit on a railway substation in nearby Usman, Lipetsk Oblast, but later Exilenova+ clarified that the real target was the Lipetskaya 500 kV substation in Gryazi.

Zheleznogorsk substation struck in Kursk Oblast

Shared videos confirmed an attack on a substation in the city of Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Oblast. Telegram channels said the first drones appeared around 22:00 on 1 November. At least 15 drones were seen before explosions and fire were recorded. The strike led to power outages and water supply issues in parts of the city.

According to Russian media, the targeted site was a 330 kV substation. Zheleznogorsk is home to the Mikhailovsky ore enrichment plant, a major component of the Russian military-industrial supply chain. Militarnyi noted that the plant is under US sanctions and produces materials used in armor-grade steel.

Substation hit in occupied Alchevsk

Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ reported that drones hit the 220 kV “Alchevska” substation in Alchevsk, a city in occupied Luhansk Oblast. Videos showed visible fire at the impact point. The OSINT channel Cyberboroshno provided geolocation data matching the substation's coordinates.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-installed occupation administration in Luhansk Oblast, confirmed a “massive drone attack” on energy infrastructure. He said substations had been hit in four so-called "municipalities": Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Slovianoserbsk, and Stakhanov. These are not Ukrainian administrative units but occupation-imposed divisions. Moreover, former Stakhanov has been renamed as Kadiivka post-decommunization.

Perevalsk lies adjacent to Alchevsk and shared the same trolleybus system before the occupation.

Additional reports from Russian and occupied areas

Exilenova+ also reported drone activity and explosions in Russia's Oryol Oblast and Lazorevskoe, Krasnodar Krai. A drone-related fire was reported in occupied Crimea.

In Oryol, locals posted about possible new strikes, with one post suggesting a repeated attack on the local thermal power plant.

In Krasnodar Krai's Lazorevskoye, explosions were likely linked to a separate Ukrainian strike on the Tuapse oil terminal.

In occupied Crimea, Exilenova+ and Supernova+ published footage from Hurzuf showing a fire on Ayuv Dağ ("Bear Mountain"). The blaze could have been caused by drone debris or a miss.