Ukraine’s night-time drone blitz shreds fuel depots deep inside Russian-occupied Luhansk (video)

The Ukrainian Army's Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck Russian-controlled fuel infrastructure in occupied Luhansk Oblast overnight on 27 October. They reported destroying a front-line fuel storage site in Starobilsk and an oil depot in Luhansk city. The footage, shared by the SSO, showed fires in Starobilsk, yet the damage from the Luhansk strike remains unconfirmed.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv forces continue to target fuel facilities in Russia and in the occupied territories to disrupt Russian army's fuel supplies, fuel production and transportation. Within Russia, the priority targets are oil refineries, producing petrochemical products such as gasoline and diesel, while in the occupied areas, Ukraine targets several remaining fuel depots and ad-hoc fuel storage facilities.

Special forces strike fuel targets overnight

The SSO reported that the strikes targeted logistical sites used by Russian forces in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast. The attack was carried out by drones at a time when the fuel tanks were filled, which they said intensified the effect.

Footage released by the SSO shows the first-person view from long-range drone strikes on 15 fuel tanks shaped like railway tankers, arranged in three rows of five each, in Starobilsk. The two following strikes show fires continuing after the previous hits.

The last segment of the video shows one drone strike on a large stationary fuel tank at the Luhansk oil depot. Unfortunately, no footage of subsequent Luhansk strikes was shared to confirm the damage.

Both cities are under 100 km behind the frontlines.

The SSO said such asymmetric strikes would continue to "accelerate the disruption of Russian offensive efforts."

Occupation authorities confirm infrastructure damage

Russian-installed Luhansk occupation authorities confirmed the strikes. Russian news Telegram channel Astra cited the so-called “deputy minister of fuel, energy, and coal industry of the LNR,” Andrei Eliseev, who claimed that administrative buildings, several fuel trucks, and fuel tanks were damaged.

Eliseev stated personnel were evacuated and that there were no casualties.