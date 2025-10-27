Ukraine’s night-time drone blitz shreds fuel depots deep inside Russian-occupied Luhansk (video)

The Ukrainian Army's Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck Russian-controlled fuel infrastructure in occupied Luhansk Oblast overnight on 27 October. They reported destroying a front-line fuel storage site in Starobilsk and an oil depot in Luhansk city. The footage, shared by the SSO, showed fires in Starobilsk, yet the damage from the Luhansk strike remains unconfirmed.
Special forces strike fuel targets overnight
The SSO reported that the strikes targeted logistical sites used by Russian forces in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast. The attack was carried out by drones at a time when the fuel tanks were filled, which they said intensified the effect.
Footage released by the SSO shows the first-person view from long-range drone strikes on 15 fuel tanks shaped like railway tankers, arranged in three rows of five each, in Starobilsk. The two following strikes show fires continuing after the previous hits.
The last segment of the video shows one drone strike on a large stationary fuel tank at the Luhansk oil depot. Unfortunately, no footage of subsequent Luhansk strikes was shared to confirm the damage.
Both cities are under 100 km behind the frontlines.
The SSO said such asymmetric strikes would continue to "accelerate the disruption of Russian offensive efforts."
Occupation authorities confirm infrastructure damage
Russian-installed Luhansk occupation authorities confirmed the strikes. Russian news Telegram channel Astra cited the so-called “deputy minister of fuel, energy, and coal industry of the LNR,” Andrei Eliseev, who claimed that administrative buildings, several fuel trucks, and fuel tanks were damaged.
Eliseev stated personnel were evacuated and that there were no casualties.
Read also
-
ISW: Putin and Gerasimov keep boasting of sweeping wins in Ukraine—but even Russian milbloggers call them fiction
-
A Russian small landing craft, three radars: Ukraine’s “Ghosts” erase Russian defenses in occupied Crimea (video)
-
“Demilitarization” of Russia’s air defenses continues — new SBU strike disables S-300/400 launcher under night sky (video)