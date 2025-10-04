Russia once sold fuel to the world—now it’s scrambling to buy gasoline from Belarus and China, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his 3 October evening address said that Russia now imports gasoline, including from Belarus, China, and other countries. He described this as one of the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Russia strikes Ukraine’s gas and power infrastructure ahead of winter
Zelenskyy noted that Russia launched a massive missile assault on Ukrainian gas facilities on 3 October, just ahead of the heating season. According to him, the strike involved 35 missiles, including ballistic types, and was aimed precisely at energy infrastructure. Only half were intercepted. The President described the attack as part of Russia’s effort to increase suffering among civilians.
Zelenskyy also said continued drone attacks on the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, targeting power facilities. The cities of Slavutych, Nizhyn, and Chernihiv itself were all hit. In the northeast, conditions remain difficult as strikes target civilian areas and vital systems.
Later on 3 October, a ballistic missile strike hit the Donetsk Oblast. The cities of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka were targeted, again focusing on energy infrastructure.
Ukraine targets Russian fuel depots and logistics
Zelenskyy confirmed Ukrainian forces carried out what he called “entirely justified” strikes on Russian targets the same day. These strikes focused on "logistics and fuel infrastructure."
"Russia chooses war, Russia destroys our people’s lives, and must be held accountable – our long-range capabilities will increase," he said.
The President continued:
"Russia now imports gasoline, and notably from across the map: from Asia – China and others – and from Europe, Belarus in particular. This is one of the consequences of Putin’s war: the gas-station-country isn’t selling fuel – it’s buying it."
He credited the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, intelligence services, and domestic arms manufacturers for making these results possible.
Looking ahead, Zelenskyy promised that Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will grow. He said Kyiv is finalizing decisions on joint weapons production with international partners—specifically those contributing the most to Ukraine’s defense.
