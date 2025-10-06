Ukraine develops five deep-strike weapons capable of reaching 1,000 km into Russia — and more are expected

Ukraine's Flamingo cruise missile is already being used against targets inside Russia. But it is not the only Kyiv's development capable of flying more than 1,000 km, says People’s Deputy Yegor Chernev, head of Ukraine’s delegation to the NATO PA, as per Espreso TV.

Long-range weapons, not mere condemnations of Russian attacks, may change the balance of power in the war, increase Ukraine’s defensive capability, and create real challenges for the Russian army. This could reduce Russia’s ability to wage its war.

“Palianytsia,” “Peklo,” “Neptun,” “Sapsan” — different solutions for different tasks

Russia has for years been striking Ukraine with its Kalibr, Iskander, and Kh-101 missiles. The new Ukraine's weapons, such as Flamingo missiles, prove that this game can be played by both sides.

“I can say that they are being used. This is not the only missile used at such ranges by the Ukrainian side against the Russian Federation. We have many different missiles that fly various distances — ‘Palianytsia,’ ‘Peklo,’ and the same Neptun," explains Chernev.

He adds that a new ballistic missile, "Sapsan", is currently being developed in Ukraine. Chernev continues that Kyiv has a range of developments, each with its own specifics and intended uses.

For instance, not only missiles but also so-called missile-drones. Chernev reveals that Ukraine is producing several dozen of these deep-strike systems to date, "those that deliver deep strikes" into the Russian territory.

"Believe me, we are developing, and more and more products are appearing — not only ‘Flamingo’ but others that strike the territory of the Russian Federation,” he says.

Who will scale up production?

Ukraine needs funding from partners to produce more of this kind of weaponry. Given that the US has not provide any military aid package to Ukraine during US President Donald Trump’s administration, that task now lies with Europe.

However, allies may have their own interest in Ukraine having deterrent weapons, since Russian aggression has already spread to European countries via drone attacks.

Ukraine previously asked the White House to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles, but the US did not agree to that step. Recently, Keith Kellogg, the US presidential special representative for Ukraine, said that no decision had been made yet on missile transfers, adding that the decision lies exclusively with Trump, Axios writes.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin again said that supplying American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would destroy “positive trends” in Russia-US relations.