“Putin is laughing at West”: Ukraine traces 102,000 foreign components in Russian weapons after biggest strike of war on Lviv

In the fourth year of the war, the Kremlin still finds ways to conduct an aggressive war, which threatens global security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed details of a combined strike on the night of 5 October, during which Russia used 549 delivery systems containing over 102,000 foreign-made components.

The Russian war threatens the entire world, as it involves global force regrouping, strengthens the “axis of upheaval,” and stimulates the development of new deadly weapons — such as drones that now fly over Europe daily — while exacerbating the migration and environmental crises.

Russian ruler Volodymyr Putin is simply laughing at the West , at its silence and lack of strong actions in response to attacks on Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in the first hours of the attack .

Foreign technologies in the hands of the aggressor

Among the components were parts for Kh-101 missiles, Shahed/Geran drones, Kinzhal, and Kalibr missiles, produced by companies from the USA, China, Taiwan, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands. Specifically:

~100,000 components for strike drones ;

over 1,500 for Iskander missiles ;

192 for Kinzhal missiles ;

405 for Kalibr missiles .

"At least 50 pieces of various microelectronics in each Shahed are made in China and Taiwan," the Ukrainian president clarified.

Switzerland supplies microcontrollers for UAVs, the UK supplies flight control microcomputers, Japan supplies optoisolators for cruise missiles, and Germany supplies switching connectors. Russia also uses processors from the Netherlands and servos and bearings from South Korea.

Ukraine prepares new sanctions and monitors supply chains

"Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war. We have also submitted proposals to restrict supply chains. Relevant data for each company and product is available to our partners, and they know how and what to respond to," Zelenskyy said.

This week, a meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators is expected to produce a systematic decision to effectively block these supplies.

The world must stop the aggressor’s weapons

The President emphasized that every sanctions circumvention scheme helps Russia continue killing.

"It is crucial to stop all sanctions-busting schemes because Russia uses each of them to prolong the killings. The world has the power to stop this," he said.

Ukraine urges international partners to take decisive action to reduce the Kremlin’s ability to arm itself with foreign technologies.