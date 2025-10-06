Merz assumes Russia likely behind recent drone flights in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he assumes Russia is responsible for many of the drones sighted over Germany this weekend, potentially including those that disrupted dozens of flights and stranded more than 10,000 passengers at Munich Airport, according to Reuters.

"Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights," Merz stated.

He characterized the frequency of airspace incursions in Europe as unprecedented, noting it exceeded levels seen during the Cold War era.

The chancellor specified that none of the drones detected thus far carried warheads, describing them as reconnaissance aircraft conducting surveillance operations, Reuters reports.

Unknown drones force Munich Airport closures

Munich Airport suspended operations twice in quick succession after unknown drones were spotted near the facility on the night of 3 October.

The first incident resulted in 17 flight cancellations, with 15 additional flights redirected to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt. The airport halted operations again less than 24 hours later due to further drone activity, stranding more than 10,000 passengers.

Police patrols confirmed simultaneous sightings over both the north and south runways, but the drones disappeared before they could be identified or intercepted, despite deployment of a police helicopter.

German authorities previously recorded drone activity over the Schleswig-Holstein region, where local officials suspected the aircraft deliberately targeted critical infrastructure sites.

Europe faces wave of airspace violations

The incidents form part of a broader pattern of airspace violations across Europe since late August. Copenhagen Airport suspended operations on 22 September due to drone movements, with Danish law enforcement indicating a "capable actor" with resources and tools was likely responsible. Danish military forces reported additional drone sightings near army installations on 28 September.

Norway subsequently reported similar interference leading to temporary closure of Oslo Airport. France also detected drones near a military base.

French authorities detain suspected "shadow fleet" tanker

On 1 October, French authorities detained a Benin-flagged oil tanker suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet. Media reports identified the vessel as one of three ships Danish authorities suspect may be connected to the drone flights over Denmark.