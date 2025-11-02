Flames light up Tuapse Bay as Ukrainian drones target Russia’s Black Sea oil terminal again

In the early hours of 2 November 2025, Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Tuapse port, setting a tanker and key oil infrastructure ablaze. Militarnyi reports that the attack targeted a terminal directly tied to the Tuapse oil refinery. Footage from the scene, satellite and OSINT data confirmed widespread fires, while Russian officials later admitted damage to the port's facilities. The terminal, known as the “oil pier” of the Tuapse refinery, is designed for loading petroleum products onto tankers.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil infrastructure—including refineries, depots, pipelines, and port terminals—in a strategic campaign aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to the Russian army and undermining Russia’s petroleum export revenues that sustain the war.

This is not the first time Ukraine has targeted Tuapse. At the end of September, a Ukrainian naval drone attacked the port’s oil infrastructure for the first time, hitting one of the oil-loading piers. Earlier, aerial drones targeted the Tuapse oil refinery several times.

Explosions rock Krasnodar Krai as port burns

According to the Russian news Telegram channel Astra, residents of Krasnodar Krai reported a “large number of explosions” overnight. The regional operational command later confirmed a drone attack, stating that “port infrastructure was damaged with subsequent ignition.” They later added that a tanker and an oil terminal were hit during the assault.

According to local authorities cited by Astra, drone debris hit a moored oil tanker, damaging its deck structure. The crew was allegedly evacuated, and a fire broke out onboard. Buildings and infrastructure at the terminal also sustained damage. Windows were shattered at the city’s railway station. Officials claimed there were no casualties.

At least three separate fires erupted in the Tuapse seaport area. Astra’s OSINT analysts identified two fires on the deepwater pier complex of RN-Tuapse Marine Terminal LLC and another at an oil-loading pier near the Southern Mole. A possible fourth fire was noted on a dry bulk cargo pier, but lacked confirmed evidence.

Ukrainian OSINT group Cyberboroshno confirmed these reports, saying that a deep-water berth and, likely, an oil-loading pier were hit. Analysts noted that the strike appeared to hit the central cargo trestle, the main node transferring fuel from shore tanks to moored tankers.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ shared satellite heatmaps from NASA FIRMS, concluding that they indicate active fires near piers 3 and 4. The port handles both domestic and export flows of diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, and other products.

The deepwater terminal, commissioned in 2013, can handle up to 7 million tons of oil products annually and receive vessels up to 250 meters long with a 15-meter draft. It plays a central role in Russia’s fuel export operations via the Black Sea.

Turkish tanker likely among targets as second Tuapse strike confirmed

Andrii Klymenko, head of the Institute for Strategic Black Sea Studies, stated that three tankers were docked near the terminal during the strike — two Greek-flagged vessels (POLLUX and COAST BUSTER) and one Turkish (CHAI). The fire reportedly broke out on CHAI.

Russia claims massive drone interception

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 39 drones over the Black Sea and 32 over Krasnodar Krai, with a claimed total of 164.