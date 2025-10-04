Ukraine hits radar, missile truck in Kursk, and Russian army HQ in Donetsk, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces launched strikes overnight on 3-4 October, hitting several Russian military targets. In addition to earlier reported attacks on a refinery and a missile ship in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast and Karelia, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed new strikes on a radar system, a missile vehicle, and the 8th army’s command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast.
Ukrainian military confirms new targets in Kursk and occupied Donetsk
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strikes on a Garmon radar and a transporter-loader vehicle from an Iskander missile system in Kursk Oblast, Russia. Both targets were reportedly hit, and the extent of damage is being clarified.
The same night, Ukrainian forces struck the command post of Russia’s 8th army on temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast. The General Staff said the target was hit, and the results are being updated.
The General Staff did not specify which units conducted these operations. The report referred to “units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.”
Attacks on refinery and warship already covered by Euromaidan Press
The General Staff also mentioned previously reported strikes on the Kinef refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, and on a Buyan-M class small missile ship near Lake Onega in Karelia. Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) took responsibility for these strikes in northwestern Russia, reporting more details on the attacks.
The refinery is one of Russia’s largest, with an annual capacity of 18.4 million tons.
"A Buyan-M small missile ship was also damaged near Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia, Russian Federation). The extent of the damage is being determined," the GenStaff wrote.
The SSO stated that the ship’s name is Grad (“Hail”) — identical to the name of a widely used Russian multiple rocket launcher system. According to the report, the vessel was transiting from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea via Russia’s network of rivers and canals.
"More to come"
The General Staff promised “more to come,” adding:
"Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue a systematic campaign to destroy Russian military facilities and to weaken its military and economic potential, particularly in the areas of logistics, fuel and lubricant supply, ammunition, and weaponry," the General Staff wrote.
Read also
-
Another refinery attack, another fire: Kinef refinery ablaze in Leningrad Oblast drone strike (video, updated)
-
Ukrainian special forces strike Russian missile corvette 980 km from border in Lake Onega raid
-
Russia once sold fuel to the world—now it’s scrambling to buy gasoline from Belarus and China, Zelenskyy says