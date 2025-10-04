Ukraine hits radar, missile truck in Kursk, and Russian army HQ in Donetsk, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces launched strikes overnight on 3-4 October, hitting several Russian military targets. In addition to earlier reported attacks on a refinery and a missile ship in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast and Karelia, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed new strikes on a radar system, a missile vehicle, and the 8th army’s command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Kyiv continues its campaigns designed to weaken the Russian army, targeting Russian military equipment, command and control, fuel and military-industrial facilities.

Ukrainian military confirms new targets in Kursk and occupied Donetsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strikes on a Garmon radar and a transporter-loader vehicle from an Iskander missile system in Kursk Oblast, Russia. Both targets were reportedly hit, and the extent of damage is being clarified.

Moscow uses its Iskander missile system to attack Ukraine on a regular basis. Meanwhile, Russia’s 1L122 Garmon radar is a compact system available in two versions: the portable 1L122-E1 and the vehicle-mounted 1L122-E2. The General Staff did not specify which variant was targeted.

The same night, Ukrainian forces struck the command post of Russia’s 8th army on temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast. The General Staff said the target was hit, and the results are being updated.

The General Staff did not specify which units conducted these operations. The report referred to “units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.”

Attacks on refinery and warship already covered by Euromaidan Press

The General Staff also mentioned previously reported strikes on the Kinef refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, and on a Buyan-M class small missile ship near Lake Onega in Karelia. Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) took responsibility for these strikes in northwestern Russia, reporting more details on the attacks.

The refinery is one of Russia’s largest, with an annual capacity of 18.4 million tons.

"A Buyan-M small missile ship was also damaged near Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia, Russian Federation). The extent of the damage is being determined," the GenStaff wrote.

The SSO stated that the ship’s name is Grad (“Hail”) — identical to the name of a widely used Russian multiple rocket launcher system. According to the report, the vessel was transiting from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea via Russia’s network of rivers and canals.

"More to come"

The General Staff promised “more to come,” adding: