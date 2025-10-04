Ukrainian special forces strike Russian missile corvette 980 km from border in Lake Onega raid

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck the missile corvette Grad in Lake Onega, Karelia, nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine's border, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack occurred at 04:31 am on 4 October 2025, hitting the starboard side of the vessel's power plant compartment, the General Staff reported.

"The missile carrier was en route from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea," according to the statement.

The Grad, hull number 575, is one of Russia's newest Project 21631 Buyan-M corvettes, commissioned into the Baltic Fleet on 29 December 2022. The ship's primary armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system. This ship is equipped with the Kalibr-NK missile system, a long-range cruise missile system that Russia has used in strikes against Ukrainian cities.

The strike was part of a broader operation overnight. Ukrainian Defense Forces also attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, with explosions and fire confirmed at the facility. The Kirishi refinery processes 18.4 million tons of crude oil annually, making it one of Russia's largest.

In Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Garmon radar complex and a transporter-loader vehicle from an Iskander short-range ballistic missile system, according to the General Staff. Ukrainian forces also struck a command post of Russia's 8th Army on temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian Telegram channels confirmed the Lake Onega incident, noting the location is 980 kilometers from Ukraine's borders.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces continue a systematic campaign to destroy Russian military facilities and weaken its military-economic potential, particularly in logistics, fuel and lubricants supply, ammunition, and weapons.