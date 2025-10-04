Russia attack on train station in Sumy Oblast injuries dozens, including 3 kids

Russian forces struck a passenger train at a railway station in Shostka on 4 October, injuring dozens of people, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The attack targeted a Shostka-Kyiv passenger train, the regional administration reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that dozens were injured in the strike. Railway workers and passengers were at the site when the attack occurred.

The number of injured remains unknown. Rescue workers, medics, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Russia launched 109 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, along with three Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 73 drones, while three missiles and 36 drones hit targets across the country.

The overnight attacks killed at least one civilian and injured at least 33 people, including children, regional authorities reported on 4 October.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four were injured in Komyshyvaha, while three civilians were injured elsewhere in the oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, 11 people were injured during Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A Russian attack on a car in central Kherson on 4 October injured a 38-year-old woman and two children aged 17 and 8, who were hospitalized in serious condition.

In Sumy Oblast, nine people were injured in Russian drone attacks, the regional military administration reported. In the Andriyashivka district, a missile strike on 3 October, injured three civilians: two women aged 62 and 50, and an 8-year-old child.

A Russian drone and missile attack against Dnipro Oblast on 4 October, injured a 51-year-old woman, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured during Russian drone attacks, including a 63-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Five settlements with 4,000 consumers are temporarily without power, according to Syniehubov.

A Russian drone attack against Chernihiv Oblast damaged power supply facilities, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Emergency power cuts affected approximately 50,000 consumers.