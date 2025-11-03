Ukraine strikes Russian fuel train and warehouse in occupied Luhansk with FP-2 drones (video)

Ukrainian special forces struck two logistics facilities used by Russian troops in occupied Luhansk Oblast overnight on 3 November, according to the Special Operations Forces (SSO). The shared footage suggests that the SSO has used medium-range FP-2 drones, carrying 105 kg of explosives. Separately, Ukraine’s SBU security service released footage of its own drone strikes on Russian positions and logistics points in occupied territory, using the same FP-2s.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine has been using long-range drones for several years. These drones are capable of covering distances from several hundred to over 1,000 km. Medium-range drones carrying significant payloads are a more recent development.

Ukrainian SOF destroys Russian fuel site and warehouse near Luhansk

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said their units conducted strikes on two Russian military logistics targets in occupied Luhansk Oblast in the early hours of 3 November. According to their statement, the operations aimed to disrupt supply lines supporting the Russian "Center" military grouping.

One of the strikes reportedly hit a fuel unloading point near the town of Dovzhansk approximately 150 km behind the lines. The SSO's footage shows a strike on a fuel train at the facility.

Another SOF strike reportedly destroyed a supply warehouse near the village of Rozkishne, Luhansk's southern suburb, around 90 km from the frontline.

The military didn't mention the type of the drones used in both strikes. However, the released footage shows a first-person view and interface consistent with FP-2 drones.

The FP-2 is a medium-range kamikaze drone capable of flying up to 200 km and carrying a 105 kg warhead. The drone features a first-person view camera, and videos of its strikes look similar to small FPV drone footage. This drone type is known to be also used by Ukraine’s SBU, military intelligence agency HUR, and the Ukrainian Army's Unmanned Systems Forces. Developed by Fire Point, the FP-2 is based on the company’s long-range FP-1 model, which can fly up to 1,400 km but carries a lighter payload.

The Ukrainian military stated that the successful strikes “created a fuel shortage and disrupted enemy logistics within the Russian ‘Center’ force grouping.”

SBU releases drone strike video from occupied territories

On the same day, Ukraine’s SBU security service released its own video footage showing drone attacks against Russian-used buildings in occupied territory. The agency did not specify the locations of the strikes.

According to the SBU, its Alpha unit carried out “a series of precise attacks” on Russian military positions and logistics infrastructure using FP-2 drones. The targeted sites included areas used for gathering vehicles and personnel involved in enemy logistics and troop distribution.

The SBU noted that the strikes were executed during the night and credited the drone’s explosive payload with ensuring the operation’s effectiveness. The agency emphasized that the targeted structures were critical to Russia’s operational planning and movement.