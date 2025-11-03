Ukraine hits Russia’s Saratov oil refinery for the seventh time — but anti-drone mesh stops a strike on key unit

In the early hours of 3 November, explosions shook the Russian city of Saratov as several Telegram channels shared footage and local accounts pointing to a Ukrainian drone strike on the city’s oil refinery. Later that day, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the refinery had been hit.

This comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The strike fits into Ukraine’s ongoing deep-strike campaign targeting Russian oil refineries and logistics infrastructure to disrupt military fuel supplies and reduce export revenues funding Russia’s war. Such attacks have escalated since August, causing fuel shortages in multiple regions of Russia and in the occupied territories.

Saratov oil refinery struck again in confirmed Ukrainian drone attack

Initial reports began surfacing around 00:50 Kyiv time, when residents of Saratov and the nearby city of Engels heard powerful blasts and the operation of air defense systems.

Supernova+, a Ukrainian Telegram channel, shared a photo showing smoke over the refinery and commented that air defense systems were active above the site.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel, Exilenova+, published footage of a drone strike, confirming a strike on the refinery.

A Ukrainian drone has hit Russia's Saratov oil refinery



However, the protective nets around the crude distillation unit appear to have worked this time.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, locals described a series of explosions in the sky, which continued intermittently for about an hour as of time of the reporting. Shot said people across Balakovo and Kalininsky districts of Saratov Oblast reported hearing drones and loud detonations.

Dnipro OSINT geolocated the video, stating it captured a Ukrainian drone hitting the Saratov refinery’s AVT-6 crude distillation unit.

The analysts noted that one of the drones failed to strike the pentane-hexane isomerization unit because of a stretched anti-drone net, but another made impact.

Russian Telegram channel Astra also reviewed the visuals and also concluded that the target of the attack was the Saratov refinery, noting that the impacted area appeared to be covered with a protective net.

"It is worth noting that the video already shows a source of fire in the western part of the plant, possibly near the storage tanks," Astra added.

Later in the morning, Ukraine’s General Staff officially confirmed that the Saratov refinery had been struck during the night. It reported a fire at the complex’s ELOU AVT-6 unit and stated that additional Russian military logistics targets were also hit. The military emphasized that the refinery is involved in supplying fuel to Russian armed forces.

One of Russia’s largest oil refineries repeatedly targeted

The Saratov oil refinery is among the largest industrial fuel facilities in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, road and roofing bitumen, vacuum gas oil, and technical sulfur. The plant is owned by Rosneft and processed around 5.8 million tons of oil in 2024–2.2% of all oil refined in Russia that year. In 2023, it processed 4.8 million tons.

Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi noted that the refinery has already been targeted seven times in 2025 by Ukrainian drones. Astra said that this was at least the sixth confirmed strike.