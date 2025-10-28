Ukrainian “Ghosts” strike again, wiping out Russian radars and SAM S-300V launcher in Donbas (video)

Ukrainian military intelligence drones destroyed two Russian Podlet radars, a SAM S-300V's launcher, and a truck carrying troops in occupied eastern Ukraine, the agency reported on 28 October. The HUR released a video showing its special unit, striking the targets. The intelligence did not disclose the exact dates or locations of the latest attacks, saying only that the attacks took place over the past two week in the Donbas—a historic region, including to easternmost oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russian air defense systems remain key targets as Ukraine systematically degrades them in occupied territories, opening the way for further drone and missile strikes across occupied areas and inside Russia.

Ghosts hit Russian air defenses in Donbas

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said its special operations unit Prymary ("Ghosts") continued systematic work against Russian air defense systems in the Donbas over the past two weeks.

According to the HUR, the unit hit two 48Ya6-K1 Podlet radar stations and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V surface-to-air missile system.

The HUR footage also shows a strike on a KamAZ truck carrying Russian troops. The HUR referred to the elimination of the vehicle and its occupants as a “bonus.”

The 48Ya6-K1 Podlet is a mobile radar system with circular scanning, designed to detect low-altitude aerial targets even in heavy jamming conditions. The S-300V, known in Russia as the Antey-300V, is a long-range surface-to-air and anti-ballistic missile system used to protect key military and industrial sites from aircraft, missiles, and drones.

Ongoing campaign against Russian air defenses

Over the past month, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and armed forces have destroyed a series of high-value Russian radar and missile systems across occupied regions and inside Russia.