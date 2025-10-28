Ukrainian “Ghosts” strike again, wiping out Russian radars and SAM S-300V launcher in Donbas (video)

Ukrainian military intelligence drones destroyed two Russian Podlet radars, a SAM S-300V's launcher, and a truck carrying troops in occupied eastern Ukraine, the agency reported on 28 October. The HUR released a video showing its special unit, striking the targets. The intelligence did not disclose the exact dates or locations of the latest attacks, saying only that the attacks took place over the past two week in the Donbas—a historic region, including to easternmost oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Ghosts hit Russian air defenses in Donbas
The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said its special operations unit Prymary ("Ghosts") continued systematic work against Russian air defense systems in the Donbas over the past two weeks.
According to the HUR, the unit hit two 48Ya6-K1 Podlet radar stations and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V surface-to-air missile system.
The HUR footage also shows a strike on a KamAZ truck carrying Russian troops. The HUR referred to the elimination of the vehicle and its occupants as a “bonus.”
Ongoing campaign against Russian air defenses
Over the past month, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and armed forces have destroyed a series of high-value Russian radar and missile systems across occupied regions and inside Russia.
- Earlier in October, the Ghosts hit three radar stations in occupied Crimea — a 96L6 from the S-400 Triumf system, a P-18 Terek, and a 55Zh6U Nebo-U.
- HUR drones destroyed two more radars — a Nebo-SVU and a Buk-M3 launcher — in southern Ukraine.
- In a separate strike, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted another Buk-M3 launcher at an undisclosed location in occupied territory.
- HUR also struck a Valdai radar site in Crimea
- The army also hit a Garmon radar with an Iskander transporter-loader vehicle in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
