Strategic oil and military facilities hit in massive drone strike in Russia’s Tver region

29 drones struck Russia’s critical oil and military infrastructure in the Tver region, reportedly hitting the strategic Andreapol oil pumping station and the 23rd Arsenal military facility.
byOrysia Hrudka
29/01/2025
2 minute read
The fire after explosion due to the drone attack on Russia’s Toropets in Tver Olbast overnight into 18 September 2024. Credit: Screenchot form the video shot by locals
Russian military storage facilities and a key oil pumping station were struck in a coordinated drone attack in Russia’s Tver region early Monday, according to multiple sources.

At least 29 drones targeted facilities in the region, including the 23rd Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) in Oktyabrsky settlement and the Andreapol oil pumping station, a crucial component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, Russian media outlet Astra reports.

The military facility suffered damage to its ammunition warehouse and three adjacent military buildings, according to Astra. This marks the second attack on the 23rd Arsenal since September 2024, when satellite imagery showed damage to 58 buildings at the facility.

The Andreapol oil pumping station attack resulted in damage to the filtration pumping area and oil additive tanks, causing an oil spill and fire, according to Astra. The incident reportedly forced operators to halt the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in the Leningrad region.

Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda, citing its defense sources, reported that the operation was conducted jointly by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces.

“Drone sanctions demonstrate their effectiveness. Their application will continue in the future,” Ukrainska Pravda cited its source.

Local residents reported hearing over 20 explosions and mentioned evacuations in social media chats.

The Andreapol station, established in 1982, serves as a critical node in Russia’s Baltic Pipeline System-2, facilitating oil transport through the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline. The facility had undergone recent modernization to meet stringent pipeline transport requirements, according to previous statements by Transneft-Baltic’s chief engineer Yevgeny Inzhevatov.

