Farms and businesses damaged in Dnipro as Russia launches 108 drones at Ukraine overnight

Four Ukrainian oblasts came under attack as Russia launched 108 Shahed-drones and UAVs; Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 93 of them.
byMaria Tril
20/05/2025
donetsk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk on 20 May 2025. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Russian forces launched a massive drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 20 May, deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force Command reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 93 Russian drones by 9:00 am. Defense forces shot down 35 UAVs with firepower, while another 58 were lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures without causing damage.

The attack damaged infrastructure in Donetsk, Dnipro, Sumy, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

In Dnipro Oblast, drone strikes caused fires and destruction at a farm and an enterprise in Synelnykivskyi district and in Pavlohrad district accordingly.

Air defenders destroyed three aerial targets, according to Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian forces also targeted the Nikopol area with drones and artillery, affecting Nikopol itself and the Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Marhanets communities.

There were reportedly no casualties or injuries.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located several tens of kilometers west of the frontline, has been under repeated Russian attacks, especially Nikopol district. Nikopol, a city situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River opposite Russian-occupied Enerhodar, has been frequently targeted by Russian forces using artillery and kamikaze drones.

Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, as well as Dnipro Oblast, come under Russian attacks almost daily.

In just the past 24 hours, Russian shelling and attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured 6 people and killed one person in Bakhmut district, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attacks damaged multiple residential buildings, garages, enterprises, and private cars in both oblasts.

We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society.

