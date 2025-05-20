Farms and businesses damaged in Dnipro as Russia launches 108 drones at Ukraine overnight

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 20 May, deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force Command reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 93 Russian drones by 9:00 am. Defense forces shot down 35 UAVs with firepower, while another 58 were lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures without causing damage.

The attack damaged infrastructure in Donetsk, Dnipro, Sumy, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

In Dnipro Oblast, drone strikes caused fires and destruction at a farm and an enterprise in Synelnykivskyi district and in Pavlohrad district accordingly.

Air defenders destroyed three aerial targets, according to Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian forces also targeted the Nikopol area with drones and artillery, affecting Nikopol itself and the Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Marhanets communities.

There were reportedly no casualties or injuries.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located several tens of kilometers west of the frontline, has been under repeated Russian attacks, especially Nikopol district. Nikopol, a city situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River opposite Russian-occupied Enerhodar, has been frequently targeted by Russian forces using artillery and kamikaze drones.

Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, as well as Dnipro Oblast, come under Russian attacks almost daily.

In just the past 24 hours, Russian shelling and attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured 6 people and killed one person in Bakhmut district, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attacks damaged multiple residential buildings, garages, enterprises, and private cars in both oblasts.