First Australian Abrams tanks en route to Ukraine despite US “private frustrations”

The ABC confirmed work has begun to load the first of 49 Abrams tanks bound for Ukraine onto a cargo ship. But American officials remain privately frustrated by the arrangement, with one questioning how useful they will be on the battlefield.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Australia has firmly supported Ukraine in its fights against the aggression. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that the ongoing war in Ukraine must be resolved strictly on Ukrainian terms, emphasizing that Russia is the clear aggressor in the conflict. Marles highlighted the devastating human cost of the war but rejected any peace agreement that compromises Ukraine’s sovereignty or the global rules-based order. Australia, a key US ally, contributed around A$1.5 billion (approximately $960 million) in support to Ukraine and remains committed to backing Kyiv’s position.

American officials remain privately frustrated over Australia’s decision to donate retired Abrams tanks to Ukraine, even as the vehicles finally begin the long sea journey to the battleground, ABC reports.

This follows a meeting in Rome where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for confirming the fleet of retired M1A1 vehicles was en route.

The exact location of the tanks and their expected arrival date in Europe remain undisclosed for “security reasons,” according to Australian officials.

Before shipment could begin, Australia required Washington’s approval to export the US-made tanks to Ukraine, which was eventually granted despite private frustrations from American officials.

“Last year, even before Donald Trump returned as president, we warned the Australians that sending these Abrams tanks would be complicated, and once they finally get to the battlefield the Ukrainians will find them difficult to sustain,” one US official told the ABC, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Concerns about the tanks’ battlefield effectiveness emerged from both American and Australian defense circles, citing concerns over the tanks’ age, maintenance costs, operational challenges, and the tactical relevance in a drone-dominated battlefield.

“We are beginning to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these machines. The roof of the tank is the weakest point of the Abrams, and this is a drone war,” an Australian defense official stated last month.

When questioned about potential US reservations, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles declined to address the issue directly, stating only: “We are working very closely with Ukraine and the United States to make this delivery happen, and the tanks are on their way.”

During their Rome meeting, Albanese confirmed that the total aid provided by Australia to Ukraine has reached $1.5 billion. The tanks are part of a $245 million military aid package announced in October 2024. When initially announced, the Australian government stated the donation would “add to the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s firepower and mobility, and complement partners’ support for Ukraine’s armored brigades.”

The tanks’ journey to Ukraine faced delays earlier this year when operations at a key logistics hub in Poland were temporarily suspended after President Trump froze military aid to Ukraine.

The facility in Rzeszów, which processes about 80% of Western military hardware bound for Ukraine, experienced disruptions when “several US military logistics units withdrew,” affecting preparations for the Australian tanks.

Despite these challenges, Australia’s Department of Defense maintained that “Australia remains on target to meet the delivery of the M1A1 Abrams in 2025,” and that work with Ukraine continues “in line with agreed arrangements for the gifting, including on delivery and sustainment.”

The Abrams tanks, purchased by Australia in 2007 but never deployed in combat, are being replaced in the Australian Army by newer M1A2 models. Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, welcomed the donation when it was first announced.

Earlier, Australia also signaled a notable shift in its stance of “not under consideration” by expressing openness to contributing troops to a potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

Albanese emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine without rewarding Russia’s illegal aggression. However, the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, remains skeptical about sending Australian troops, suggesting that European nations should lead any peacekeeping efforts.