Dnipro authorities evacuate hospital, close schools after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense shot down 16 out of 23 Russian Shahed-136/131 UAVs launched at Ukraine, with ten drones downed in the Dnipro district.
byIryna Voichuk
13/02/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine's energy workers
Ukraine’s energy workers repairs the power grid damaged by Russian missile strikes. Credit: Ukrenergo
Dnipro authorities have decided to evacuate one of the city’s hospitals and close all schools after an overnight Russian drone attack on the city’s energy infrastructure, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported via Telegram.

“Due to the night attack, we are evacuating one of the hospitals, draining the heating system, and taking out a large number of palliative care patients. We are also closing schools,” Filatov said.

Filatov noted that these decisions were made considering the expected cold snap in the coming days and the inability to maintain the heating system under these conditions.

Currently, there are no power outages in Dnipro, but Filatov said more than 100 “points of invincibility” are open in case of need.

In addition to using drones, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, damaging several private homes, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported.

According to Lysak, on the morning of 13 February, another Russian shelling of Nikopol killed a 64-year-old man.

