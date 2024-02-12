Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russia attacked Kyiv with new Zircon “hypersonic” missile, Ukraine confirms

Markings on the missile fragments suggest the components were manufactured between late 2023 and 2024, indicating the weapon’s recent assembly.
byIryna Voichuk
12/02/2024
2 minute read
Russian Zircon missile
Screenshot from video by Oleksandr Ruvin.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise has confirmed Russia’s deployment of the 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missile in Ukraine on 7 February, a weapon claimed by the Russian military to be hypersonic.

On 7 February, Russia launched a massive missile attack on cities across Ukraine, resulting in five deaths and over 40 injuries. Ukraine claims its forces destroyed 29 incoming missiles and 15 kamikaze drones.

Oleksandr Ruvin, the institute’s director, reported via Telegram that the investigation into the Russian missiles used in the attack has led to the identification of specific components and markings characteristic of the Zircon missile. According to Ruvin, the 3M22 marking on parts and fragments, along with the identification of nodes and details peculiar to this type of weapon, substantiates the claim of its use.

Ruvin detailed that certain components found in Russian missiles could be used in several types of products, while others are specific to particular models. In this case, elements typical of the 3M22 Zircon missile were observed, including specific markings on parts of the rocket engine and steering mechanisms. The missile components are marked with identifiers such as 3L22 and 3B22, indicating a common nomenclature for the Zircon series.

Notably, markings on the missile fragments suggest the components were manufactured between late 2023 and 2024, indicating the weapon’s recent assembly.

Moreover, Ruvin mentioned that the microelectronics were mostly unrecoverable and nearly impossible to analyze due to physical damage, but efforts are being made to determine the composition of the metal from the missile’s body fragments and thermal insulation materials. He also noted that the missile targeted an area devoid of military facilities, resulting in civilian infrastructure damage and civilian casualties.

Despite the manufacturer’s claims of the missile’s specifications, including a range of 600-1500 km, speeds up to 8-9 Mach, and a warhead weight of approximately 300-400 kg, the institute’s ongoing research suggests that the weapon does not meet these declared tactical and technical characteristics.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts