Human toll of Russian attack: 1 fatality and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In a recent attack by Russian forces, one woman was killed and 10 people were hospitalized on May 29th after the shelling of the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Among the victims is an 11-year-old boy, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration informed.
Three of the injured are in critical condition, while the rest are in a moderate state of severity. People have gunshot wounds, fractures, lacerations, and head injuries. Two private houses were destroyed.
Furthermore, a sports complex building, other private residences, vehicles, and utility structures, including a store and a gas station, have been damaged. Law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war combined with deliberate murder (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
