Russian missiles hit residential area in Kryvyi Rih, leaving 11 injured

byMaria Tril
14/03/2025
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on 14 March 2025. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Russian forces launched a missile strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih on 14 March, injuring at least eight people, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

The attack damaged three apartment buildings and business facilities, as well as disrupting city utilities. Six of the injured were hospitalized in moderate condition.

“The number of casualties is constantly increasing,” Lysak said. Emergency teams have extinguished fires caused by the attack.

Russian forces often target Kryvyi Rih, which is President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown. The city of approximately 660,000 residents is located about 70 kilometers northwest of the nearest front line.

This attack follows a strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on 12 March that injured 16 people.

