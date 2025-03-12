Support us on Patreon
Kryvyi Rih attack wounds 16 civilians hours after Ukraine agrees to US-proposed ceasefire

Three victims remain in serious condition after missiles hit Kryvyi Rih infrastructure, damaging 15 apartment buildings and numerous civilian facilities.
byOlena Mukhina
12/03/2025
2 minute read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 12 March 2025. Source: Serhii Lysak
The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy’s hometown, following the morning attack, has risen to 16, with eight people hospitalized, including three in serious condition, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

On the morning of 12 March, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, hitting an infrastructure facility and killing a 47-year-old woman.

Russian missile strike kills one, injures five in Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih

“According to updated information, 16 people were injured in the morning strikes on Kryvyi Rih,” Lukashuk added.

The attack damaged a hotel, administrative buildings, 15 apartment blocks, four stores, a driving school, a non-operational building, six garages, more than 20 vehicles, a trolleybus, and other infrastructure.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that eight victims remain in the hospital, with three still in serious condition. Another six are under outpatient care.

The attack came after Ukraine agreed to a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia. According to Ukraine’s Presidential Office, the temporary ceasefire would only take effect if Russia agreed to the same terms.

The deal also resulted in the US immediately lifting its pause on intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine, which was reportedly halted to push Zelenskyy to “commitment to peace” after the Trump-Zelenskyy clash in late February.

