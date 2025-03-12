Support us on Patreon
Vital Maxar satellite imagery restores critical access to Ukraine

The restoration of Ukrainian access to the GEGD satellite imagery program comes one day after US-Ukraine negotiations resulted in the lifting of military aid restrictions.
byMaria Tril
12/03/2025
Maxar satellite
Illustration of a Maxar satellite and Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea on 12 May 2022. Image: Maxar Technologies. Collage: Militarnyi
US Maxar Technologies restored Ukrainian access to the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) satellite imagery program, multiple users confirmed to Militarnyi on 12 March.

“Access is being restored,” a Ukrainian user told Militarnyi, showing email notifications received from Maxar in March 2025.

The US temporarily suspended Ukrainian accounts in GEGD following the tension between the Trump’s administartion and Ukraine’s top government.

The move appeared to be a consequence of the US government’s ban on providing intelligence data to Ukraine earlier this week, following the halt of the military aid reportedly to push Ukrainian government to the negotiations.

The data from intelligence sharing was used, in particular, for strikes on strategic targets in Russia, as well as for targeting high-precision American weapons for strikes near the front line.

The Trump administration, through the State Department, prohibited American companies and commercial services from providing satellite data to Ukraine, affecting both government and private users.

The pause in providing intelligence and military aid to Ukraine was lifted following negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia on 11 March 2025.

