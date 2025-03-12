Support us on Patreon
Ukraine accepts US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia, calling it “beginning of path toward a just peace,” Ukraine’s FM says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described a newly agreed ceasefire plan as “the beginning of the path toward a just peace” not “a frozen conflict.”
byMaria Tril
12/03/2025
peace talks in saudi arabia march 2025
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the US spokeperson Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia durimg the peace talks on 11 March 2025. Credit: Andrii Sybiha via Facebook
Ukraine has agreed to a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan with Russia, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on 11 March. The agreement came during talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“This is in no way a frozen conflict,” Sybiha said. “It is the beginning of the path toward a just peace.”

The temporary ceasefire would only take effect if Russia agrees to the same terms, according to Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

The deal also resulted in the United States immediately lifting its pause on intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine, which was halted reportedly to push Zelenskyy to “commitment to peace” after the Trump-Zelenskyy clash in the late February.

“Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace; it is a partner in restoring it,” Sybiha said, noting that Ukraine’s acceptance demonstrates “who is really interested in peace.”

“The US side will now talk to Russia about its willingness or unwillingness to end the war,” Sybiha added.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the plan’s prospects. “It takes two for tango, as I have already said, so I hope he (Putin) will also agree as well, and I really think that would be 75% of the way, the rest is getting it documented,” Trump said on 11 March. US will reportedly have a meeting with Russia on 12 March, according to Trump.

The joint statement from the Ukrainian-US talks also highlighted humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, including prisoner exchanges, release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Russian nationalist voices and pro-war bloggers have already criticized the US-backed proposal. In the past, Russia has rejected temporary ceasefires that would freeze current front lines.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said against the backdrop of the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia that Moscow’s position will not be formed abroad.

“Russia’s position is not being shaped abroad through any agreements or efforts of any parties. Russia’s position is being shaped inside Russia,” she said.

Ukrainian defense forces continue their combat operations. The ceasefire will only take effect if Russia accepts and simultaneously implements the agreement.

