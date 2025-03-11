Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Most Ukrainians believe Russia seeks destruction of Ukrainian state, survey shows

Ukrainians overwhelmingly reject the notion that Russia would settle for current territorial gains, with 87% expecting further aggression, a new poll shows.
byMaria Tril
11/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers/open source
Most Ukrainians believe Russia seeks destruction of Ukrainian state, survey shows

About 66% of Ukrainians believe Russia aims to destroy Ukraine and will not stop at territories it currently occupies, according to a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

The survey results come amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s push for a swift end to the war could lead to a peace deal on unfavorable terms for Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on 10 March that Ukraine would need to make territorial concessions to end the war.

The poll found that 87% of Ukrainians believe Russia intends to continue its aggression beyond the currently occupied territories. This view is consistent across all oblasts of Ukraine.

Some 66% of Ukrainians believe that Russia’s current goal is to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians: Russia wants to either commit physical genocide against Ukrainians (28%), or seize all/most of Ukraine’s territory and destroy Ukrainian statehood and the nation (38%), the KIIS survey showed.

According to KIIS, regional differences exist but show strong consensus. Between 80% in the east and south and 89-90% in the west and center agree that Russia will not stop at current front lines.

An additional 14% of respondents believe Russia seeks to occupy most or all of Ukraine and install a puppet government. Another 7% think Moscow wants to consolidate control over partially-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The findings align with statements of Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov who said in December 2024 that Moscow aims to capture the entirety of four Ukrainian oblasts this year.

Only 4% of respondents believe Russia aims to maintain control over existing territorial gains. Just 3% accept Russia’s claim that it wants to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine. The remaining 7% were undecided.

KIIS conducted the survey between 14 February and 4 March, 2025. Researchers interviewed 1,029 respondents aged 18 and older by telephone across all Ukrainian government-controlled oblasts.

The institute notes that “the higher threat Ukrainians perceive, the more they are willing to continue the resistance and reject unacceptable demands.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts