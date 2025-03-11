“You got no cards, Elon” Musk gets mocked over his cyberattack origin claims

Support us on Patreon
Republicans are going after Musk
byLesia Dubenko
11/03/2025
Elon Musk at a Donald Trump rally/Doug Mills/The New York Times
Republican lawmaker Jack Kimble has responded to Elon Musk’s claims that Ukrainian IP addresses are behind yesterday’s cyberattack on X (Twitter), which saw the platform glitch.

“If Ukraine did attack Twitter as Elon Musk said, this is very serious. I invite Ukraine to conduct negotiations with me so we can bring peace to Twitter. Unfortunately, Elon holds no cards and doesn’t own a suit, so we expect Elon will have to give up a lot,” Kimble wrote on X.

Other users, including a British national fighting for Ukraine Richard Woodruff, also joined in on the ridicule, writing: “If Ukraine really did attack Twitter, I think the only logical thing is for @elonmusk to sign a ceasefire immediately, give them half of Twitter, and make sure he says thank you to @POTUS.”

Republicans, including representative Don Bacon, have also criticized Musk’s recent conduct, including his online interaction with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who quoted Musk’s tweet on Ukraine’s dependence on Starlink, without which its front could collapse fast.

Sikorski deemed this a threat, prompting Musk to tell him “to be quiet, little man.”

“Why is a White House official, who is not even elected, belittling the Polish Foreign minister? (…) Poland is our friend. (…) The public bashing of our friends has to stop,” he said in an interview with CNN.

He also reacted to Musk’s spat with Senator Mark Kelly, who traveled to Ukraine to show support for the embattled country, naming the legislator “a traitor.”

“It’s not decent, it’s not right. I don’t agree with Senator Kelly on some things, but we don’t call each other a traitor, and I think it reflects bad on the White House,” he said.

