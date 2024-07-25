Eng
UK intel: Ukrainian strike on ferry at Kavkaz port will force Russia to carry fuel across Kerch bridge

The intelligence report states that the attack imposes increased costs for Russia as well as reducing its flexibility to transport fuel, munitions and equipment across the Kerch Strait.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/07/2024
2 minute read
Kavkaz port. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Kavkaz port. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
According to the military intelligence agency of the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian strike of 23 July on the Slavyanin ferry in Port Kavkaz, Russia, will almost certainly cause further logistical problems for Russia in supplying its occupying forces in southern Ukraine and the regional export of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

As reported by the military intelligence service of the British Ministry of Defense on X.

The intelligence report states that Slavyanin has the largest capacity of the three rail RO-ROs (Roll On-Roll Off) transiting the Kerch Strait between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula.

Following the successful Ukrainian missile strikes which damaged the other two rail RO-RO vessels on 29 May 2024, Slavyanin had been put back into service as the only rail RO-RO ferry. Prior to 29 May, the Slavyanin was highly likely transporting LPG to customers in the Black Sea.

”Rendering RO-RO ferries non-operational, even temporarily, imposes increased costs as well as reducing Russia’s flexibility to transport fuel, munitions and equipment across the Kerch Strait,” the report reads.

Since these attacks Russia has highly likely been forced to change its security procedures and risk the movement of fuel trains across the Kerch Bridge, something it had tried to avoid doing since the first attack on the bridge in October 2022.

Ukraine targeting crucial facilities

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel storage facilities crucial for military logistics in occupied areas and Russia. Additionally, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has expanded its targeting to include Russian oil processing facilities.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian Armed Forces used this ferry to transport railway cars, vehicles, and containers for military purposes. The Ukrainian military reported that the Slavyanin was Russia’s third and last railway ferry in the region.

The Port of Kavkaz is Russia’s fifth-largest port by cargo turnover and, given its connections to occupied Crimea, a key node for military logistics.

