Russia blocks traffic on Kerch Bridge amid reports of drone activity

Multiple explosions were reported near the Zatoka shipyard in Russian-occupied Kerch early on 6 December, leading to a temporary closure of the Kerch bridge.
Ukrainian monitoring channel Krymsky Veter reported around 6 a.m. that residents heard explosions and felt windows trembling from around 4 a.m. Kyiv time. The channel’s subscribers in Kerch reported a visible glow in the Arshyntseve neighborhood in southern Kerch and continued explosions near the shipyard.
According to Krymsky Veter, Ukrainian maritime drones were spotted in the Kerch strait around 7 a.m., with Russian forces attempting to counter them from sea, land, and air.
A Russian channel reporting the situation at the Kerch Bridge in real time said at 4:17 a.m. that occupation authorities closed the bridge to traffic. Traffic was restored at 9:22 a.m.
At the time of publication of this article, there were no official Ukrainian comments on the alleged drone attack.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down one aerial drone over occupied Crimea and ostensibly destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned boats heading toward the Crimean Peninsula. The ministry also reported allegedly intercepting 30 Ukrainian drones across several regions of Russia – 14 in Voronezh Oblast, 11 in Kursk Oblast, and seven in Belgorod Oblast. Later, the ministry claimed the destruction of additional seven unmanned surface vehicles in the Black Sea.
