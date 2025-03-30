Russians relocating air defenses, jammers from Crimea to Kherson Oblast, partisans say

Ukrainian resistance movement ATESH has reported that Russian forces have begun relocating air defense and electronic warfare systems from Crimea to Kherson Oblast to compensate for significant equipment losses on the front line.

Russia has occupied the southeastern part of Kherson Oblast since 2022, with the Dnipro River separating it from the Ukrainian-held area. Low-level fighting has been ongoing for control of the Dnipro estuary islands, while Russian forces recently started unsuccessful attempts to cross the Dnipro and establish a beachhead on the western bank controlled by Ukraine.

According to information shared by ATESH on Telegram on 29 March, the move follows substantial Russian losses near the front line.

“ATESH agents report growing panic among Russian troops in the Kherson direction. Following significant losses near the front line, the command is taking urgent measures to strengthen defenses, including by transferring equipment from Crimea,” the resistance movement stated.

The ATESH sources reportedly observed that electronic warfare systems are being actively delivered to Kherson Oblast, including the Pole-21 system. These specialized jammers are designed to disrupt communications and counter Ukrainian UAVs, artillery, and aviation operations in the area.

ATESH also reported an increase in the deployment of air defense systems, particularly near locations of strategic importance within the occupied territory.

According to the resistance movement, the urgent relocation of equipment stems not only from material losses but also from high mortality rates among Russian military personnel in the region.

“This rush is caused not only by the loss of equipment, but also by the high mortality rate among Russian soldiers. An essential role in this is played by the precise coordinates that Ukrainian forces receive from guerrillas and local residents,” ATESH wrote.

The partisans emphasized that their network, working alongside local residents, continues to play a crucial role by providing precise location coordinates to Ukrainian forces, enabling more effective targeting of Russian ammunition depots, equipment, and command/control centers.

Euromaidan Press could not independently verify the transfer of Russian air defense and electronic warfare assets from Crimea to the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Related: