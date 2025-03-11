US Sen. Kelly dismisses Musk’s “traitor” insult following Ukraine visit

On 10 March, US Democratic Senator Mark Kelly dismissed Trump advisor Elon Musk calling him a “traitor,” and stated that the Trump administration’s suspension of intelligence-sharing has directly diminished Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian attacks.

The Trump administration announced last week that it had halted intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, increasing pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept concessions and cooperate with Trump in organizing peace talks with Moscow, while making no demands of Russia. This suspension followed a halt to US military aid to Kyiv after a White House meeting where Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed publicly with Zelenskyy.

Arizona senator Kelly visited Ukraine from Saturday to Sunday (8-9 March). According to Reuters, when asked if he heard about specific attacks that would have been affected if Ukrainians had received US intelligence, Kelly told reporters:

“One hundred percent,” he said. “If there’s stuff they don’t get, that they need, that changes their ability to defend against attacks. And those attacks happened on Friday night, on Saturday, when I was there,” Kelly said referring to Russia’s daily drone and missile assaults.

Late last week’s Russian air attacks targeted Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure, killing at least 20 civilians on 8 March.

Trump advisor Elon Musk called Kelly a “traitor” on X after Kelly posted about his Ukraine visit and accused Trump of “to weaken Ukraine’s hand and we are owed an explanation.”

“Obviously, he’s not a serious guy,” Kelly told reporters according to Reuters, dismissing Musk’s allegation.

On X, Kelly responded to Musk, saying that if Musk doesn’t understand defending freedom, he should leave it to those who do.

