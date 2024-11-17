After three years of brutal Russian invasion, Ukraine faces mockery from Elon Musk

Tesla CEO and Trump advisor Elon Musk ridiculed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s stance on national sovereignty as Ukraine enters the third year of Russia’s brutal invasion that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and devastated entire cities.

Trump’s promise to end the war “within 24 hours” and halt aid to Ukraine has raised concerns about potential pressure on Kyiv to accept territorial losses to Russia. His appointment of Musk, who previously proposed Ukraine cede Crimea for peace and temporarily cut Starlink service in combat areas, might signal a possible shift in US policy.

Musk reposted a modified quote from Zelenskyy’s interview with Ukrainian Public Radio: “The US cannot force us to ‘sit and listen’ at the negotiating table. We are an independent country.” The billionaire commented: “He has an amazing sense of humor,” alongside a 2021 article about Zelenskyy’s transition from comedian to wartime leader.

In the original interview, Zelenskyy responded to questions about potential pressure from President-elect Trump to enter peace talks. “Ukraine is independent, and I think our people and I have proved in negotiations with both Trump and Biden, as well as European leaders, that the ‘sit and listen’ rhetoric doesn’t work with us,” Zelenskyy said.

Musk, recently appointed to lead Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, participated in an 8 November phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump, according to Axios. His mockery comes as Ukraine struggles with unreliable Western support, critical ammunition shortages, and relentless Russian attacks while defending its territory at an enormous human and economic cost.

Read more: