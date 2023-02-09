‘Don’t seek ways to inflict harm’ – President’s Office on SpaceX’s internet restrictions

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has limited Ukraine’s ability to use its satellite internet service for military purposes after reports that Kyiv has used it to control drones/ Source: theukrainians.org  

In response to the earlier Elon Musk’s SpaceX company’s decision to restrict the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU) use of Starlink satellite internet to control drones, the Office of the President of Ukraine has urged the company not to “seek ways to do harm,” on Twitter.

“After a year of Ukraine’s resistance and companies have to decide, either they are on the side of Ukraine and the right to freedom, and don’t seek ways to do harm, or they are on Russia’s side and its ‘right’ to kill and seize territories,” wrote Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The President’s Office has asked SpaceX and company president Gwynne Shotwell, who announced the decision earlier, to “choose a specific option.”

It is important to note that earlier, Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, claimed that it had taken measures to restrict Ukraine’s ability to utilize its Starlink satellite internet service for military reasons. It is following reports that Kyiv used it to operate drones.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control claiming it violates service terms – BBC

Without providing specifics, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, stated that the Starlink satellite internet service was “never meant to be weaponized.”

