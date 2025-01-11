Russia doubles cargo turnover at occupied Mariupol port in 2024

The cargo turnover of the Russian-occupied port of Mariupol reached nearly 350,000 tons in 2024, doubling from the previous year, the Center for Transportation Strategies (CTS) reports, citing Russian industry media.

In 2025, the port plans to commission 25 port hydraulic structures, including 18 berths, according to the CTS.

The siege of Mariupol commenced on 24 February 2022, with intense bombardment by Russian forces. The city was fully surrounded by 2 March 2022, and after a prolonged defense by Ukrainian troops. Berdiansk, the city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was captured shortly after Mariupol. Russian forces advanced from the direction of Mariupol and took control of Berdiansk on 27 February 2022, just a few days after the invasion began.

Rosmorrechflot, Russia’s federal agency for maritime and river transport, is implementing the” restoration of port infrastructure” in Mariupol and Berdiansk as part of Russia’s state program for socio-economic development of occupied territories.

Between June 2023 and December 2024, Russia took possession of 93 real estate objects, including 40 hydraulic engineering structures and 33 fleet units from both ports.

These measures are aimed at “strengthening the port’s use” for two key purposes: ensuring the removal of resources from occupied territories and supporting the military needs of the Russian army.

The port of Mariupol, one of the largest on the Sea of Azov, played an important role in exporting Ukrainian products before the full-scale invasion. After capturing the city, Russian occupying forces have been using the port for their own interests, which violates international law and trade rules.

Russia exported over 180,000 tons of Ukrainian grain through the temporarily occupied port of Mariupol this year.

In November 2023, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated that Russia’s theft of Ukrainian grain amounted to $1 billion.

