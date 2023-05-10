Ukrainian regional court judge charged with collaborating with Russia

Larysa Bohomolova. Photo from open sources
A regional Ukrainian judge has been charged with state treason after the Security Service (SBU) found evidence of her collaborating with Russia, its press service reports. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the judge’s name is Larysa Bohomolova.
According to the SBU, the head of the district court of Poltava had been recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and was found to be passing on information about Ukrainian defenders in the south of the country to the invaders, as well as recommending candidates for the position of chief quisling of Berdiansk, a coastal city on the Azov Sea, and managers of seized local hospitals.
The SBU exposed the judge in April; she has been suspended from her position and detained.
Reportedly, the official had voluntarily contacted the Russian special services at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion when she worked as a judge in the city district court. The suspect also urged other court employees to support the Russian occupiers and collaborate with them.