Ukraine’s Armed Forces attack occupied Berdiansk

A tail part of a 9M79 Tochka-U missile, allegedly in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Credit: UNIAN.
At least eight powerful explosions have rocked occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, which is confirmed by Berdiansk City Military Administration (in exile) and Russian state-run news media, such as TASS and RIA Novosti.
Berdiansk Siohodni, a local Telegram channel, posted several videos and photos from Berdiansk showing multiple explosions in different parts of the town, including the areas near the airport and the Azov Sea port, where Russian warships are stationed.
At the same time, the Russian RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies stated that Russia’s air defense systems took down six missiles over Berdiansk.
Russian Telegram channels posted photos, allegedly from Berdiansk, showing the tail part of an intercepted 9M79 Tochka-U missile, which the air defense system of the invading Russian forces had reportedly taken down.
Yesterday, on 2 June, when Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck the Berdiansk port, ships that had recently entered the harbor to steal Ukrainian grain and metal fled the port in a hurry. Locals reported that some of the Russian ships started to leave the Berdiansk port following today’s blasts.
Apart from that, five explosions were reported in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.
