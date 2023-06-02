Ukrainian Armed Forces attack Berdiansk port, Russian ships flee – Сity Military Administration

Smoke after the explosion in Berdiansk port / Photo: TG channel of Berdiansk city military administration

On the afternoon of 2 June, an explosion occurred on the local port in occupied Berdiansk, according to Telegram of Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, and Telegram of collaborator Vladimir Rogov, head of the occupation administration in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Viktoriya Halitsina, the head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration, confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had attacked Russian positions, and according to preliminary data, ships that had recently entered the port to steal Ukrainian grain and metal were fleeing the port.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1664597788548640768